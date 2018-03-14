Alabama forward Donta Hall a game-time decision against Virginia Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, PA, (AL.com) - Enjoying the opening moments of Alabama's open practice Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Donta Hall laughed as he shot fade-away 3-pointers.

He continued with the rest of the workout in a mostly empty arena a day before facing Virginia Tech in the NCAA tournament. It's still not clear if the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer will be on the floor at 8:20 p.m. CT Thursday.

Coach Avery Johnson said he's still "day to day" less than a week before suffering a concussion Friday against Auburn.

Johnson estimated it was 60/40 he plays Thursday.

