Alabama A&M preparing for Annual Maroon and White Game on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala, - Spring football has flown by for Alabama A&M. Wednesday was practice number 12, the team will go again on Friday, then Saturday we have the Annual Maroon and White Game at Louis Crews Stadium. The Bulldogs have one more practice on the schedule after the spring game, and first year head coach Conell Maynor says they'll need everyone of the remaining work outs as the continue installing new schemes on both side of the ball.

Coach Maynor is also trying to make things fun for his players. The coaching staff held a mock NFL draft to split up the teams for Saturday's game. "We did the number one pick in the fist round the Cleveland Browns select (Jordan) Bentley. He was the number one pick. He came down with his cell phone, happy like he was at the draft. I was commissioner so I shook everyone's hand, and we have number one jerseys for the guys," coach Maynor told WHNT News 19. "We like to have some fun with it. So know we split up the teams, and they are looking at each other, and they are looking at the coaches that didn't take the like, okay I'm going to show you."

Junior running back Jordan Bentley went number one overall to the White team. That makes sense when you consider the Guntersville native was the SWAC freshman of the year in 2016, before an Injury plagued season last year limited him to just 456 yards on 104 carries.

The Maroon & White Game kicks off Saturday at 11:00 am, and is open to the public.