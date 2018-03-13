Tanner HS students walk out of class in support of principal recently put on leave

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Dozens of Tanner High School students walked out of class today, showing their support for Louis Gordon.

We learned yesterday that Gordon, the principal at Tanner High School, was placed on paid administrative leave. School officials told us they received a number of complaints about the environment at the school.

Today, the students walked out to the school’s parking lot for approximately five minutes, and observed a moment of silence in support of Gordon. The students then returned to class.

#BREAKING Dozens of students walking out of #Tanner HS in response to Principal Louis Gordon being placed on admin leave @whnt pic.twitter.com/TI0Z7QlJGC — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) March 13, 2018

After five minutes and a moment of silence in support of suspended Principal Louis Gordon, #Tanner HS students return to class @whnt pic.twitter.com/dXtWYLUUgj — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) March 13, 2018