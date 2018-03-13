× Peak bloom for DC’s cherry blossoms delayed by frigid temps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The peak bloom period for Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms has been pushed back.

News outlets report the National Park Service announced Monday afternoon that it is pushing back the peak bloom date from the March 17-to-20 window to March 27 to 31.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says according to the weather forecast, the area is having colder-than-expected temperatures which have resulted in the adjustment of the peak bloom prediction.

Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees are in bloom. The park service says the cherry blossoms’ flowers can last up to 10 days once they bloom.