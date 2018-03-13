2 arrested after Police chase from Guntersville to Arab

ARAB, Ala. – Two men have been taken into custody after a police chase that started in Guntersville. The chase ended on Main Street in Arab.

The chase ended when the SUV collided with a box truck near the intersection of Guntersville Road and Main Street.

Police say there were two firearms in the vehicle, and one of the people involved in the chase threaten police with a gun to his head.

Officials are investigating whether or not the car was stolen. The vehicle had Georgia licence plates.

There were no injuries as a result of the wreck, and the box truck was able to drive away.