× It’s a Deal! Name Your Price Pet Adoption Special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s time to Name Your Price for adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens through March 17, at Huntsville Animal Services. The shelter has over 100 pets in need of loving homes and the staff and volunteers are asking the community to “Come on down!” and adopt!

The special is limited to two pets per household, plus $10 for the rabies vaccination and tag. The fee includes other vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter. What a deal! The average cost for a pet adoption package is about $150.

When naming your price, they ask our adopting families to consider the other animals that may not be adopted by making a donation to the Shelter. With the community’s support, they can continue life-saving programs for shelter pets needing a stable and secure home, helping animals with special needs, and providing other welfare essentials for felines and canines throughout the area.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and can be reached at (256) 883-3783.

Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.