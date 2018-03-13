Investigation into child porn web site in Colorado leads to local man’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - 100 years in prison and a lifetime on the sex offender registry. That's what a Madison County man is facing after officials say he downloaded child pornography off of a Colorado website.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office began investigating 27-year-old Ryan Carver's activities when they were contacted by the Colorado Department of Homeland Security and the IRS. Their federal investigation into the website led them to Carver.

The sheriff's office confirmed Carver was downloading child pornography off the site. A few weeks ago, authorities searched his home and found the downloaded images. He was arrested and booked on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says what's interesting is how federal investigators tracked Carver down. Officials say he was using Bitcoin to purchase the child pornography.

Lt. Donny Shaw says anyone who thought Bitcoin was a way to participate in illegal activity was wrong. Shaw added that there is investigative technology to trace back to the purchase.

Carver is currently out on bond and is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Federal charges could be pending.

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime on the sex offender registry.