Huntsville spelling bee champ wins state title for the 3rd year in a row

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Erin Howard, a seventh-grader at Mountain Gap School, has won the Alabama State Spelling Bee for the third year in a row, beating out 49 other students. The event was held at the Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster and lasted a total of 14 rounds.

This year’s event marks the 91st year of the Alabama Spelling Bee. Erin made her very first appearance at the state event when she was in the third grade. Her family and teachers were there to watch Erin compete and are very excited for her to once again travel to the national competition.

Erin says she felt a little more at ease at this year’s competition because she “knew a lot more of the words that I did last year.” Mountain Gap Principal Heather Bardwell is very excited for Howard and is hoping that “the third time’s the charm and that this is the time that Erin gets to win it all.”

As the winner of the Alabama Spelling Bee, Erin Howard will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

As Alabama’s representative last year, Howard placed in the top ten at the national competition.

Erin is no stranger to the WHNT News 19 studios, she challenged both Steve Johnson and Chelsea Brentzel to spelling contests. Erin B-E-A-T them easily, of course.

Enjoy these throwback Facebook Lives of Erin’s time with us last year.