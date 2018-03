HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Family members say they last saw Maria “Stephanie” Guzman on Feburary 27 when they dropped her off at school at 7:45 a.m.

She is described as being around 4’7″ tall and weighing 120 lbs.

If you have seen Stephanie, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100.