Heather Locklear charged with battery against California law enforcement officers during a domestic disturbance call

(CNN) — Heather Locklear is facing multiple charges of battery against law enforcement personnel who responded to a domestic disturbance call at her home last month.

The “Melrose Place” star was charged with five misdemeanor counts: four counts of battery on a peace officer and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer, Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Tom Dunlevy told CNN.

Deputies were called to Locklear’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, on February 26 in response to an incident between Locklear and her boyfriend.

Authorities said the actress was “extremely uncooperative and physically combative” with the responding sheriff’s deputies.

Locklear was taken into custody after deputies found evidence to support the claim that Locklear had battered her boyfriend, causing injury, authorities said.

Officials did not release the name of Locklear’s boyfriend.

She was booked and later released on $20,000 bail.

No domestic battery charges were filed against the actress.

Locklear’s attorney appeared Tuesday on her behalf. Arraignment was continued to April 13, Dunlevy said.