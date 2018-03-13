× Florence man found guilty of Capital Murder given death penalty plus 20 years

FLORENCE, Ala. – Benjamin Young has been given the death penalty. A Lauderdale County Judge agreed with a recommendation by a jury back in February.

Young was found guilty of capital murder, first-degree assault, and shooting into an occupied vehicle for his part in a 2016 fatal shooting. In addition to the death penalty, Judge Hal Hughston also sentenced Young to 20 years for the assault charge.

Young is one of five people arrested in relation to the shooting death of 19-year-old Kijana Freeman on March 1, 2016. A second teen was also injured.