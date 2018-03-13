Alabama ready for NCAA Tournament opener against Virginia Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - When talking about teams that Virginia Tech resembles, Dazon Ingram noted the similarities he sees in Auburn.

Alabama's first-round NCAA opponent having traits of a rival it faced three times -- twice successfully -- creates opportunity and enhances a few vulnerabilities. This is a Hokie team that makes 8.8 shots from 3-point range per game.

Asked about defending those shooters, Johnson said it actually has a lot to do with his team's offense. Too often, he said, turnovers on Alabama's end lead to better shooting opportunities for the other side.

