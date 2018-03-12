Twickenham Kindergarten Kidcam!

A special Kindergarten crew visited WHNT News 19 Monday morning! These are the Kindergarten students from Twickenham Kids in Huntsville, and they came to see me, talk weather, and try their hand at doing my job.

They’re special because my kindergartener, Walt, came with them, and although he already knew most of what they saw, he said they all had an awesome time! I don’t get to do a lot of tours – but for this group – I couldn’t miss it. I’ve spent some time with them before (back during the eclipse in August), so I wanted to show them what it’s like to live a morning in my shoes. They even got a sneak peak at our brand new Baron Lynx weather system before it went on TV at noon Monday.

Some snapshots from today:

