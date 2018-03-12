Tee it Up for HEALS at Huntsville Topgolf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Experience a new type of golf tournament at the first annual Tee It Up for HEALS at Topgolf Huntsville on April 9, from 1 - 5 p.m.!

This is not your traditional golf outing – there are no rain-outs at the all-season venue. Network and socialize with other players while enjoying complimentary food or meet a competitor at the Topgolf bar and challenge who has a better golfing handicap!

Tournament Style:

The tournament has a structured and concise timeline with leader-boards and scorecards. You have time to warm-up before the game, and play through even when it is not your turn! Each team is comprised of six members to play in an appointed bay with the freedom to move about the Topgolf facility when not in play.

Each game = 20 shots, rotating between each player on your team. Each shot is given points and the score counted up. A Topgolf Pro will visit each team for the possibility to purchase Mulligan shots or you can compete for a Hole In One! Winners will receive awards at the Award Ceremony immediately following the tournament.