Tanner High School principal placed on paid leave

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials with Limestone County Schools confirm that the principal of Tanner High School has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

School officials said they felt that it was in the best interest of the students to place Louis Gordon on leave after receiving a number of complaints about the environment at the school.

Due process will be given and all sides of the situation will be heard before a recommendation of appropriate action will be made to the school board, if any is warranted. Officials said that all decisions will be based on what is in the best interest of Tanner High School students, staff and community.

Assistant Principal Kenyon has been named acting principal, beginning immediately.

Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk released the following statement: