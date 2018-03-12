Tanner High School principal placed on paid leave
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials with Limestone County Schools confirm that the principal of Tanner High School has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.
School officials said they felt that it was in the best interest of the students to place Louis Gordon on leave after receiving a number of complaints about the environment at the school.
Due process will be given and all sides of the situation will be heard before a recommendation of appropriate action will be made to the school board, if any is warranted. Officials said that all decisions will be based on what is in the best interest of Tanner High School students, staff and community.
Assistant Principal Kenyon has been named acting principal, beginning immediately.
Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk released the following statement:
“I have received a number of complaints about the climate and culture at Tanner High School this year. Therefore I feel, it is in the best interest of the students, faculty & Staff as well as the community that I look into this matter more deeply.
“I have placed the Principal on Paid Administrative Leave while authorizing this investigation which will be conducted by HR. Paid leave is not a statement of guilt or wrong doing. It is a common practice we have employed in the past. It is in the best interest of the district and the employee to remove them from the situation while conducting the investigation.
“Once the investigation has been concluded, I will meet with the appropriate parties to address any concerns that might surface. After which I will make the appropriate recommendations to the board if any action is warranted.
“In the meantime, I will ask the assistant principal Deborah Kenyon to handle the day to day operations of the school until further notice. I have confidence in her ability to do so. We will develop a plan to support her if need be.”