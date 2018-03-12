× Man charged with arson tells police he was trying to kill a roach at Johnson Tower apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with intentionally setting a fire in the lobby of a Huntsville Housing Authority property this weekend.

AL.com reports that 55-year-old Christopher Joseph Reidy is accused of setting fire to a bulletin board in the lobby of Johnson Tower apartments just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“He told investigators he was just trying to kill a roach,” police Lt. Michael Johnson said. Authorities continue to investigate.

Authorities say that Huntsville Fire investigators contacted police after recognizing signs the fire had intentionally been set.

Police confirm that surveillance camera footage shows someone use a lighter to set the fire and that an employee of the housing authority identified the person as Reidy, who lives at the complex.

Police said the building sustained very minor damage but because the bulletin board was attached to a wall, Reidy was charged with a felony count of arson.

Reidy is currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.