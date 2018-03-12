× Large tree falls, blocks part of Bankhead Parkway, driver involved uninjured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews are working to remove a large tree blocking Bankhead Parkway on Monte Sano.

Just before 1:00 Monday morning, a driver noticed the tree in the road.

When he swerved to miss it, the driver hit the ditch and his vehicle became stuck under a branch.

Huntsville police have blocked Bankhead Parkway until crews can cut and remove the tree.

The driver was not injured, but all motorists are asked to avoid Bankhead Parkway east of Gaslight Way to Fern Avenue.