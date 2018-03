× Huntsville police investigate shooting at Sonic on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities confirm there was a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on Sparkman Drive on Monday night.

HEMSI ambulance crews transported a man and a juvenile female to the hospital from there. At this time there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

