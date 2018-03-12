Huntsville Fire and Rescue urges homeowners to change smoke detector batteries with time change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Governor Kay Ivey recently announced a statewide fire safety partnership with the Alabama Fire College to help prevent household fires.

In that partnership, Fire College will give and install smoke detectors -- free of charge. So far in 2018, Alabama has already had 19 fire-related deaths.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue has a timely message as we enter Daylight Saving Time. "It takes a few seconds and a dollar or two dollars to be able to change that battery that could save your life," said Captain Frank McKenzie.

With the changing of our clocks, Captain McKenzie says it's a good idea to change your smoke detector, too.

"If your smoke detector is over 10 years old, it's a good time to go out, it's springtime -- go into the stores and buy a new smoke detector and put it in your house if they're older than 10 years," said McKenzie.

Captain McKenzie says about every six months is when you want to check up on your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

And if you don't have any installed -- now is the time to take a look around your home.

"In a hallway, in a living room, if you sleep with the bedroom door closed -- every bedroom and on every level of the home," said McKenzie.

Old, damaged or in need of some new batteries, Huntsville Fire and Rescue encourages everyone to check on their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.