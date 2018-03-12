Historic Florence ice cream parlor celebrates milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – As the city of Florence kicked off their Bicentennial celebration Monday afternoon, a Florence business and landmark celebrated their own birthday.

Historic downtown Florence has always been a destination point. As people window shop along court street, a stop at Trowbridge’s ice cream parlor is a must. They are best known for their home-made ice cream.

“Honestly, it just has a really good atmosphere and good food,” said Mackenzie Page.

The ice cream shop has been family owned since they opened the doors 100 years ago. They are now on their third generation. Much like the business being handed down to generations, many patrons remember coming here with their parents and grandparents.

“I would bring him here to get a hotdog,” recalled Mary Simmons on the trips with her dad. “They have the best hotdogs. He would love to come here, and I would bring him.”

As the front door opened on Monday, a crowd was already forming. To celebrate their customers, Trowbridge’s sold nickel ice cream.

“Oh, it’s just unique. There’s not anything like it locally. All of the college kids come here. I had a daughter in college that came here almost everyday to eat. So, it’s a neat place,” said customer Joan Marsh.

And customers hope the atmosphere of their favorite ice cream shop never changes. 80-year-old Don Trowbridge still makes it to the historic ice cream parlor every morning to help open up.