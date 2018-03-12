Freeze Warning Issued For Wednesday Morning

The National Weather Service has already issued a Freeze Warning for Wednesday from 12AM-10AM as another shot of cool northerly air blows in overnight. Wednesday morning looks like our best chance at a widespread hard freeze (29°F or colder), so keep sensitive plants covered and bring your pets in!
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday for
all of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.
* TEMPERATURES…Will fall into the 25 to 30 degree range early
Wednesday morning.
* Impacts…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to
damage from freezing conditions early Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.