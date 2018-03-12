Freeze Warning Issued For Wednesday Morning

The National Weather Service has already issued a Freeze Warning for Wednesday from 12AM-10AM as another shot of cool northerly air blows in overnight. Wednesday morning looks like our best chance at a widespread hard freeze (29°F or colder), so keep sensitive plants covered and bring your pets in!

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY…

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday for

all of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

* TEMPERATURES…Will fall into the 25 to 30 degree range early

Wednesday morning.

* Impacts…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to

damage from freezing conditions early Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.