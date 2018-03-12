Freeze Warning Issued For Tuesday Morning

You’ll want to cover any sensitive plants and bring your pets inside this week! The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning on Tuesday from 3AM-8AM as temperatures are expected to slip just below freezing through the overnight hours

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

228 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-

Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,

Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, and Town Creek

228 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…between 3 AM and 9 AM CDT Tuesday

for all of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

* TEMPERATURE…Will fall below freezing to the 29 to 32 degree

range on early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage

from freezing conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.