Freeze Warning Issued For Tuesday Morning

You’ll want to cover any sensitive plants and bring your pets inside this week! The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning on Tuesday from 3AM-8AM as temperatures are expected to slip just below freezing through the overnight hours
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
228 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, and Town Creek
228 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…between 3 AM and 9 AM CDT Tuesday
for all of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.
* TEMPERATURE…Will fall below freezing to the 29 to 32 degree
range on early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage
from freezing conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.