Former Tide great Mark Ingram, wife Chelsea, announce birth of third baby

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Mark Ingram, former star running back for the University of Alabama, says the legacy continues. He took to twitter last week to announce the birth of his namesake, Mark Valentino Ingram III.

The baby boy, born March 6, weighed in at 9 lbs. 6 oz. and measured 21 3/4″ long.

Mark Valentino Ingram III • March 6, 2018 • 9:33 pm • 9 lbs 6 ounces • 21 3/4 inches • #GodWins🙏🏾 #YoungRoyalty👑 #TheLegacyContinues🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/p9yFmstjjk — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) March 9, 2018

Mark’s wife, Chelsea, posted a family picture to Instagram. As you can see, the baby boy joins a loving household that already includes two little girls Maya and Mila.