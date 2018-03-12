Former Tide great Mark Ingram, wife Chelsea, announce birth of third baby

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Mark Ingram, former star running back for the University of Alabama, says the legacy continues. He took to twitter last week to announce the birth of his namesake, Mark Valentino Ingram III.
The baby boy, born March 6, weighed in at 9 lbs. 6 oz. and measured 21 3/4″ long.
Mark’s wife, Chelsea, posted a family picture to Instagram. As you can see, the baby boy joins a loving household that already includes two little girls Maya and Mila.
Mark Valentino Ingram III March 6, 2018 • 9:33 p.m 9lbs 6oz • 21 3/4in ——————————————— These are the moments in time I wish I could freeze to soak up every moment just a little longer. We prayed for this day long before he was formed in my womb and no words can begin to describe our joy. Our hearts are overflowing with love for our sweet children. God is so good! Thank you @markingram22 for loving me so deeply, for your continued support during my entire pregnancy, and making me feel like the strongest woman in the world during labor and delivery. I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone other than you by my side! Our children are so blessed to have you as their father. ——————————————— 📷 : @nolabirth Thank you for capturing our priceless moments ❤️