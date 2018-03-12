× Fallen Tennessee fireman’s family expands with the birth of baby boy

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – The family of a Lawrenceburg firefighter killed in the line of duty has expanded. Jason Dickey was killed in a house fire in February when the structure collapsed, trapping several firemen inside.

Monday, at 2:46 p.m., his wife Jennifer Dickey gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Kallon Knox Dickey at Maury Regional Hospital.

Kallon Knox weighed 8 lbs, 6 oz, and measured 21 inches long.

Mom and baby are reportedly doing great.

Dickey, an 11-year member of the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, was remembered at his funeral by those who knew him best.

“All that he’s done, all the lifesaving measures he’s put in place, he was a hero before [that] night,” said Mayor Durham

One of the speakers told Jason’s widow Jennifer, and their four children, they’ll be there for them. “You are part of our family and that will never change. We love you,” said Lawrenceburg Fire Department Chaplain Chad Moore.