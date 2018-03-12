× Early morning fire destroys storage shed behind North Ridge Apartments club house

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville firefighters were called to the North Ridge Apartment complex on Lancewood Drive around 3:30 Monday morning for a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found a storage shed behind the club house engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to out out the fire within minutes, but not before the shed was destroyed.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the club house.

The cause is under investigation.