Bond revoked, more charges pending against Lauderdale County cattle farmer accused of aggravated animal cruelty

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A former cattle farmer in Lauderdale County is back in jail again this morning. David Coffman, Jr. was arrested earlier this month on charges that included 16 felony counts of animal cruelty, along with 150 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Coffman again last night, saying he was in possession of a concealed pistol without a licence, which is a violation of his bond.

Court documents show Coffman’s bond of more than $200,000 has been revoked.

Coffman had a court hearing last week in which a judge approved an agreement that allowed Coffman to retain ownership of the cattle, but a third party must take care of them at Coffman’s expense. Per the agreement, Coffman has also been barred from the farm and must reimburse the county for all of their expenses.