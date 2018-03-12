× Bobby Champagne out as UNA head basketball coach

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama men’s head basketball coach Bobby Champagne will not return next season. UNA Athletic Director Mark Linder announced on Monday the school will not renew Champagne’s contract.

“I met with Bobby this afternoon and notified him that his contract was not going to be renewed,” Linder said. “I thank Coach Champagne for his service to the University of North Alabama and the Shoals area. I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Champagne led the Lions to a 245-195 overall record over the last 15 years. During his tenure, the Lions reached the NCAA Tournament four times with a run to the Division II Elite Eight in 2008. UNA has struggled the past four seasons with a combined 58-57 record.

Linder says the search for a new men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.