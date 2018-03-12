Authorities search for Limestone County mini-storage burglar

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who recently burglarized the Mooresville Road-Hwy 72 Mini-Storage.

Investigators say that a man driving a white Chevy 2500HD extended cab truck was spotted on surveillance entering the storage lot around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The video shows the man attempt to take one trailer unsuccessfully, then he drove to the rear lot and took an enclosed trailer full of lawn equipment.

If you have any information about this theft please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256)232-0111.