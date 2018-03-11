Newly appointed Madison County Commissioner is “ready to serve”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Sunday, WHNT News 19 talked to JesHenry Malone, the newest member of the Madison County Commission. He will fill the late Bob Harrison's seat on the Madison County Commission. Governor Kay Ivey appointed him on Friday.

Malone is a police captain with Huntsville Police, having protected the Huntsville community for more than 20 years. He said he is eager to serve in this new way.

"I'm here I'm ready to serve, I'm willing to listen, and let's get the conversation going," Malone explained.

Malone will serve as Madison County Commissioner for District 6.

"What really qualifies me is having a true willingness to serve," Malone said.

Malone said he actually had a relationship with the late Bob Harrison. He said the two met when Malone first came to Huntsville, and they became close. They would often talk about community issues.

"He was not only a good friend but a mentor," Malone said.

He said Harrison used to ask him to consider joining the commission.

"I didn't tell him I wouldn't do it, but I told him I didn't think the time was right," Malone shared. He said now, the time is right.

There are many goals for Malone to begin now that he has been appointed to the new role.

"Those are public safety, public education, and economic development," Malone said. "My goal would just be to listen. I would talk to as many people in district six as I possibly can, and listen to their concerns."

He said he is still evaluating if he will continue working for the Huntsville Police Department. Malone will fill the district six seat for the remainder of Harrison's term, which expires in 2020.