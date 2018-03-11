× Jackson County Schools host informational meetings to address schools safety

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A school shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school shook the country last month.

“The shooting on February 14th has brought a lot of attention to school safety,” said Jackson County School Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

As a way to provide comfort to both parents and students, the Jackson County School system is pairing with local law enforcement and the judicial system to host informational safety meetings.

“We’re wanting the feeder schools and the communities to come and take part in the information provided,” said Dukes. We want to give everybody a chance in the county to kind of hear some of the things we have actually in place for safety.”

Different items on the agenda include safety procedures, administrative protocol and in-house patrols. But authorities are aware of what they’re up against.

“Everyone around us. Every department, every office around us has school resources. We are working like dogs to try and get money and resource officers in our school here,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

These meetings also mean parents can ask questions directly to county officials. “It’s just important to let them know that there are things in place and to be transparent,” said Dukes.