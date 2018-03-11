Enjoy authentic German food and a beer at the 2018 USSRC weekly Biergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 2018 Biergarten season begins Thursday, March 15, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. More than 20,000 guests attended the weekly event in 2017, dining on authentic German food and enjoying a beer or a glass of wine under the Saturn V Rocket.

Biergarten is a family-friendly event, and leashed dogs are welcome outside on the Davidson Center terrace or Apollo Courtyard. Each week, the Rocket Center partners with a local non-profit agency, which receives a portion of the food sales from the evening. The North Alabama Veterans and Fraternal Organizations Coalition is the non-profit for the opening night of Biergarten.

Admission to Biergarten is free, and the food and beverages are available for purchase.