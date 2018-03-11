Cold Air Settles In For The Week Ahead

Rain will be thinner Sunday, but we’ll still see a few light showers around with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Dodge showers and keep ahead of the rain with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

The steady southerly breeze that has been pushing in moisture and warmth will keep going today too, helping move temperatures back into the low 60s for highs. Then another wave of scattered rain will sweep through after 6PM as this storm system moves out.

Chance for flurries: Yes, there is still a chance at a few flurries tonight. After midnight much cooler air is going to rush into the Tennessee Valley on the backside of the system bringing us rain today.

That cold air could lead to a brief switch over from light rain to light snow showers from 12AM-7AM Monday morning. The best chance at a few snowflakes will be across Southern Tennessee and Northeast Alabama, where we could pick up a dusting of snow by Monday morning.

Temperatures will stay just above the freezing mark though, so anything that falls is unlikely to create any significant impacts.

Chilly again this week: If the chance of flurries isn’t a solid enough reminder that it’s still winter, then the cold coming in this week will be!

We’ll wake up Monday morning to temperatures in the 30s, but a stiff northwest wind will make it feel like the mid 20s. The wind will keep blowing all afternoon, making it feel like we’re in the low 40s even as our actual air temperatures warm to near 50° F.

Freezes are expected each morning from Tuesday through Thursday. Hard freezes (Temperatures below 29° F) are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Afternoon highs meanwhile will struggle to warm into the low 50s through Wednesday.

By Thursday afternoon southerly air will bring in warmer weather, but just like this weekend the warm up will come with more rain chances too. Right now it looks like we have a good shot at rain and a few storms both Saturday and Sunday.