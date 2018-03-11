× Auburn, Alabama heading to the NCAA Tournament

It’s Selection Sunday and the committee has spoken! Both Alabama and Auburn are going to the NCAA Tournament!

For the first time since 2003, both are in the field of 68. 2003 was also the last time Auburn got an invite to the Big Dance.

Auburn is the No. 4 seed in the Midwest region so they’re heading to San Diego, California. They’ll face No. 13 College of Charleston on Friday.

Alabama was the team with a big question mark next to its name but with its SEC Tournament run in St. Louis, they impressed the committee enough to get a bid.

Alabama is the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Virginia Tech in Pittsburgh on Thursday. This is the program’s first appearance since 2012.

There are eight SEC teams in this year’s tournament field which is a record number for the league. Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee Florida, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Missouri all made the field of 68. The most teams the SEC has gotten in the tournament before today is six.