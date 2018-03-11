× Sky 19 gives us one last look at winter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Spring arrives March 20th of this year. But before it gets here, we thought you might enjoy one last look at what we’re leaving behind. Sky 19 gives us a cold but waning look at winter as it slowly but surely comes to a close, a chilly glimpse back at what bitter north winds brought our way during those 89 short days and long nights we call winter.

It’s the time of year where many of us prefer to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and cozy up to a warm fire rather than putting on several layers of clothing just to go to the mailbox. It’s the season where a pallet of brilliant falls colors of red, orange and yellow are replaced with hues of browns, grays and sometimes white. But even with the muted colors of the season, from time to time, we get to enjoy the beauty of winter when snowfall blankets the ground covering the earth and everything upon it.

Linda A Copp wrote “Snowflakes.” It reminds us of the beauty of the season.

Snowflakes spill from heaven’s hand

Lovely and chaste like smooth white sand.

A veil of wonder laced in light

Falling gently on a winters night.

Graceful beauty raining down

Giving magic to the lifeless ground.

Each snowflake like a falling star

Smiling beauty that’s spun afar.

Till earth is dressed in a robe of white

Unspoken poem the hush of night.

We didn’t see any record breaking Tennessee Valley snowfalls this winter but we saw just enough to keep most people home for a few days, and most of those were for the below freezing temperatures.

As sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, the weather will warm and winter will be gone. But it will be back, and for many of us, sooner than we want.

By the way, spring officially arrives at 11:15 on a Tuesday night. So the first full day of spring will be Wednesday, March 21st. And in case you’re wondering, winter returns in 276 days.