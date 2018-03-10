× The U.S. Space & Rocket Center set to host job fair to fill multiple positions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In the market for a new job? The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, March 14.

Multiple positions are available for Space Camp counselors, museum guides, custodians, staff nurses and gift shop sales associates among others. Applicants should dress in business attire and bring a resume.

The job fair will start at 11 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. at the NASA Educator ResourceCenter on the U.S. Space & Rocket Center campus.