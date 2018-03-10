× Kentucky ends Alabama’s run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – When Alabama met Kentucky on Saturday at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, not even Collin Sexton could save the Crimson Tide from the boys in blue. After a miracle win over Texas A&M and a comeback victory over rival Auburn, the Tide fell to the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament semifinals 86-63.

Alabama trailed by 10 points at halftime after shooting just 31.8% and notching eight turnovers in the first half. Meanwhile in the second half, Kentucky couldn’t miss. Sophomore Wenyen Gabriel paved the way for the Cats, hitting five 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes to finish with a game-high 23 points and a perfect 7-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Collin Sexton led the Tide with 21 points and Huntsville native John Petty added another 18. Petty, who has struggled offensively as of late, was 5-of-9 from downtown. The Tide was without forward Donta Hall who suffered a concussion on Friday against Auburn. He is now in concussion protocol and is considered day to day moving forward.

Alabama’s two wins in the conference tournament more than likely locks them into the NCAA tournament. The Tide will now wait to find out their fate on Selection Sunday.