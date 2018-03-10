Donation funds established in honor of 3-year-old shooting victim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Family and loved ones continue to mourn the untimely death of 3-year-old Livia Robinson. Livia’s life was cut short following a drive-by shooting in Huntsville on Wednesday. Police say she was sleeping on a couch inside her home when she was struck by a bullet.

Three people have been charged with capital murder in connection with her death.

Two donation funds have been set up to help her family. There has been an account set up at Redstone Federal Credit Union. Donations can be made at any location using the account number: 51013951879.

A GoFundMe page has also been established in her honor.

Livia’s funeral is set to take place next Saturday.