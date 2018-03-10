× Decatur family welcomes home their young soldier from South Korea

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a day the Fagan family has been waiting for since January 2016. Riley Fagan joined the army after graduating high school. He was first stationed in Texas, but he was immediately deployed to South Korea.

“He’s been in South Korea up until a couple of weeks ago and so this is his first leave to come home. First time he’s been home,” said Riley’s mother, Tracy Burnett.

Now that 417 days have passed, his sister Sidney organized the perfect homecoming ceremony for her little brother. Riley said he couldn’t be happier to be home.

“You know things change, people change, but family doesn’t change,” said Riley.

Since he was young, Riley knew that the military was in his blood.

“I have a lot of family members that are military as well,” said Riley. “It’s one of those little kid dreams you’ve always wanted to do.”

He knew service was in his heart. “It just feels good to give back to your country.”

Riley added his family has always been the best at providing a loving support system.

“Family is like my top priority. They’ve always been my number one. They’ve always supported me in anything I do.”