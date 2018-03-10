× BREAKING OVERNIGHT: HFR responds to apartment fire on Old Madison Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Around two Saturday morning, multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire.

Captain Frank McKenzie with HFR tells WHNT News 19 one male patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital following the overnight blaze at Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments on Old Madison Pike.

Once the first wave of firefighters arrived, they requested more units be dispatched as well.

According to officials, there are sixteen units in the building that was completely engulfed in flames. The fire was under control just before 3:30 a.m.

First responders work to get in contact with management of the apartment complex.

The complex is gated, and Huntsville Police have patrol units keeping traffic outside its gates.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates on air, online, and on social media as this story develops.