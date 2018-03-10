× Colbert County authorities take 2 into custody in connection with opossum stomping death

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A Colbert County Animal Control investigator confirms two juveniles were taken into custody late Friday night in connection with a recent case of animal cruelty.

In a video shot by a cell phone, a male was recorded stomping on the head of an opossum. (Warning: there are images in the linked story that are extremely graphic and hard to look at.)

Colbert County Animal Control Investigator Anthony Wilbanks confirms one juvenile has been released to a parent. The second remains at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The ten-second video captured national attention. PETA reached out to officials to offer a $5,000 reward for the arrest of the person involved. That was in addition to the cash reward Colbert County was already offering.

Shortly after the reward was increased, officials say the department received 15 tips.