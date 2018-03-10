Auburn’s Bruce Pearl has heated postgame exchange with Alabama strength coach Lou Deenen

ST LOUIS, Mo. — Auburn men’s basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, had to be restrained Friday afternoon as he walked off the court after bumping into Alabama strength and conditioning coach Lou DeNeen after postgame handshakes, our news partners at AL.com reported.

No. 1 seed Auburn struggled in the second half and lost their double-digit halftime lead, ultimately losing to archrival Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, 81-63.

But it seems the L isn’t why Coach Pearl lost his cool.

ESPN’s cameras caught the now-viral shoulder bump, as Auburn assistant coaches Harris Adler and Steven Pearl stepped in to try to restore order. Pearl was asked about the situation after the game but did not go into much detail according to AL.com

“Just as I was walking to my locker room, I just had to–a gentleman just was in my path,” Bruce Pearl said. “I had to negotiate, try to negotiate around him. I think he may have clipped me and then he said something to me. Of course, I should be able to walk off the floor without having somebody stand in front of me and try to make contact with me. That’s all it was.”

ESPN says Bruce Pearl and Alabama’s strength coach were arguing after the game. https://t.co/lQGS7idZTA — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) March 9, 2018