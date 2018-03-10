Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre presents Snow White and Paquita, coming to the VBC Playhouse next month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Next month you can cacth the Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre's productions of Snow White and the Spanish ballet, Paquita.

The ballets are family friendly and will give children the opportunity to participate in their prince/princess processional onstage intermission.

Local dancers from the Alabama Youth Ballet will perform the two ballets. We spoke with Alicia Wright who plays Snow White and Miles Cole who plays the Prince.

The performances will take place at the VBC Playhouse with four showings on April 6 at 7 p.m, April 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p. m. and April 8 at 2 p.m. You can get tickets to the show at the Alabama Youth Ballet website or at the door 30 minutes before each performance.