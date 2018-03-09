Welcome Home! Family welcomes their soldier at Huntsville International

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - An emotional reunion happened at Huntsville International Airport on Friday.

Karalyn Leighton left for Army basic training in July. She was given leave to come home and visit her father, who just had a heart procedure performed.

She wasn't expecting anything other than a ride at the airport, but when this family does something - they do it right.

"It's crazy, because I was told only my mom and my stepdad would be here, and then I come off the plane and my grandparents are here, my aunt is here with my cousin, and my best friend is here, so it was pretty exciting," she said. "I'm ecstatic! Absolutely over the moon."

What a sweet homecoming. Even her dad, who's still recovering, made it out to see her and welcome her home in style.