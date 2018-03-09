Veteran’s Organization recovering from money stolen by volunteer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The director of a local veteran's organization said one of their own stole from them and the theft has set them back.

Veterans of North Alabama Services Assistance Program's Director Jane Dow said a volunteer she's known for a year stole $1,100 from the organization.

She said the organization is a small one. "We pick up and deliver furniture and household items. We donate them to the veterans that are getting into housing. Either they have been homeless, maybe had a fire, or had everything stolen," Dow explained.

Dow said the organization is small and runs primarily off of community support and grants. They also rely on volunteers, so when Dow went on vacation in early February, she trusted a seasoned volunteer.

"I gave the debit card that we use for gas to one of the volunteers that had been with me for a year," Dow said.

She said while heading back to The Rocket City, that volunteer called her wanting to speak in person. "He told me he had something terrible to tell me," Dow said.

She had a strange feeling it was about the debit card. "I had my treasurer check on it and at that time he had ran up $850.00," Dow explained.

Dow said by the time she got the card back he had spent $1,100 on personal items. "It's not easy for me to get $1,100. It takes a lot of effort and he knew that. That's the sad thing. He saw me struggle at the computer trying working on grants and things like that," Dow said.

She said when he stole from the organization he stole from the veterans. She still can't believe it happened by someone she trusted. She hopes the volunteer pays back what he stole.

Dow said she has filed a police report and an investigator has been assigned to the case.

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can send monetary donations to P.O. Box 11301 Huntsville, Alabama 35814.

They also take cleaning supplies you can donate those items at the office located at: 1004 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816.