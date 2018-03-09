Rainy Weekend: showers come and go on Saturday and Sunday

A sunny sky and a southwest breeze really helped bump temperatures up on Friday! Morning lows hit the lower and middle 20s, but most of us were close to 60ºF by mid-afternoon. Clouds thicken tonight, and rain becomes possible early Saturday morning. Expect overnight lows in the 40s.

Saturday and Sunday bring a good chance of rain, but we do not expect it to rain every minute of both days. Total rainfall from light, scattered showers to some heavy soaking downpours ends up around one inch in most communities through Sunday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday specifics: Neither Saturday nor Sunday looks like an all-day rain; however, spotty, pesky, light showers are possible throughout the day Saturday and for most of the day on Sunday. The most widespread rain blows through between 9 PM Saturday and 7 AM Sunday. That’s when we expect the heaviest rainfall that could add up to as much as one inch on average (with some getting a little less and some getting a little more).

Dodge showers and keep ahead of the rain with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

We’ll warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a southwest wind Saturday. Clouds and showers stick around most of the day, but the ‘sure bet’ on rain comes after sunset.

Sunday is just the opposite: best chance early, fewer showers later in the day.

What about that chance of snow? Some light flurries and snow showers may still develop late Sunday night through Monday morning as cold air blasts in from the northwest, but we don’t expect any significant snow in North Alabama or Southern Middle Tennessee.

Cold again next week: The same cold air bringing the small chance of some flurries also makes it downright cold for most of next week. Temperatures only rise into the 40s on Monday and the lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several freezes occur next week, and they could be ‘hard’ freezes on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning with several hours in the middle to upper 20s both mornings.

The cold weather retreats north again by next weekend; unfortunately, it looks like we may be setting up for another fairly wet weekend with a storm system bringing a small chance of rain Saturday and a better chance of rain and some storms on Sunday.

A freeze looks likely again each morning on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!