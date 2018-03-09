× One man behind bars after leading Huntsville police on early-morning chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The chase started at Golf Road and South Memorial Parkway, when Huntsville police noticed a car with no tail lights.

They attempted to pull him over, but the driver had other plans.

The chase we go west on Airport Road, finally ending on Knight Road.

The driver then got out of his car and tried to run away, but police ended up tasing him.

We are told the driver was on probation.

He has been charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude police.