JesHenry Malone appointed to replace Bob Harrison on Madison County Commission

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has made her appointment to replace Madison County Commissioner Robert “Bob” Harrison. JesHenry Malone will be the new commissioner for District Six.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong released a statement saying, “I commend Governor Ivey for her thorough process in seeking the most qualified person to serve the Madison County Commission. JesHenry has faithfully served the greater Madison County community and is highly respected for his service as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department. I know he will offer great insight and representation of District Six, and the Madison County Commission.”

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly-appointed Commissioner Malone will take place in the coming weeks.

Bob Harrison, who was the Madison County Commissioner for District Six, died in October at the age of 74.