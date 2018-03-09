Improvements made to problem railroad crossings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. -- Residents in Scottsboro reached out to WHNT last week about a couple of railroad crossings in the area that were causing travelers a lot of trouble.

Resident Sonny Goolsby said driving over railroad crossways on Tupelo Pike and Ridge Dale Road is rough on his vehicle and can be dangerous if not crossed with caution. After many calls to the railroad company, he reached out to WHNT on Facebook hoping to spark some improvements.

We took action and just one day after the story aired, changes were made on the crossways.

"After Channel 19 got involved in this they quit dragging their feet," said Goolsby.

The day after the story aired, the railroad company made improvements on the crossings of Tupelo Pike and Ridge Dale Road.

"When I left this morning, the four tracks were there," said Goolsby. "This afternoon when I came home, two tracks were there. They had already put some gravel in there and the road is a lot smoother than what it was."

Safety was also another concern Goolsby had. He worried that drivers who didn't know the area would speed across the tracks and cause accidents.

"They put up signs telling that it's a rough crossing there on Ridge Dale Road and Tupelo Pike also. It tickled me when I saw that," explained Goolsby.

Although these are just minor improvements, Goolsby said he hopes this gets the ball rolling for even more.