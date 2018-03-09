× Homicide investigation underway in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a homicide in Lauderdale County.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that 62-year-old Tommy Blevins was discovered dead in his home on County Road 94 on Thursday night.

Authorities say that there were no obvious signs to indicate the cause of death and an autopsy was ordered.

Friday afternoon, preliminary autopsy results ruled the death to be a homicide.

Investigators say that there was no indication of a burglary or robbery at the home.

Authorities have conducted interviews, but no arrests have been made at this time.