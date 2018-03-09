HE’S HOME: Bubba the dog is back with his owner after being taken from a gas station almost two weeks ago

PRICEVILLE, Ala. — A lot of stories that start the same way this one does do not necessarily have happy endings.

Chris Carter and his dog, Bubba, stop at the same gas station every day. Bubba always waits for him outside, but this time, a man was seen in surveillance video pulling up to the gas station, grabbing Bubba, and driving away.

Chris was desperate to get Bubba back, and we shared his story as far as we could reach. So many of our WHNT News 19 viewers saw his story and shared it, and because of that, Bubba has been returned home!

“The police called me this morning and said ‘Do you want your dog back?’ and I’m like ‘Yes sir!” Chris said.

Almost two weeks after Bubba was taken from a gas station—police had found him.

Priceville Police told us that someone called them Thursday night saying that they saw the truck that they’d seen in our story earlier this week, tipped them off to the tag number, and that’s how they found the man who had Bubba.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy, I mean it’s great. I’ve cried happy tears,” Chris said. “I never would have believed that many people would reach out and say those nice things. I didn’t know people cared like that.”

When we first met Chris, he promised that if we found Bubba, he’d show us one of Bubba’s best tricks. He and Bubba lived up to that promise.

“Would you rather be an Auburn fan or be dead?” Bubba rolled over and played dead.

Police say the man that took Bubba won’t be charged—and Chris is okay with that. He’s just happy that Bubba is unharmed and back in his arms.